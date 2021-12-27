LPG tanker overturns at Parawada Pharmacity

Visakhapatnam

27 December 2021 19:58 IST

Rumours on gas leak create panic among people

An LPG tanker overturned at Parawada Pharmacity here on Monday. Tension prevailed as rumours spread that there was a leakage of some amount of gas creating panic among people.

Inspector of Parawada Police Station Eswara Rao said that the 17 tonne-gas tanker had arrived from HPCL to the Pharmacity at around 5.30 a.m. While parking the vehicle, it overturned and fell on its side, he said.

Fire Department officials along with fire tenders, a technical team of the gas company and police officials reached the spot and have initiated steps to prevent leakage of gas and to get the vehicle to its original position. “There was no gas leak. Some foam came out after it overturned. However it was controlled by the team,” Mr. Eswara Rao said.

Meanwhile, many people started leaving the area as a precautionary measure suspecting gas leak.