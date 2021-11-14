Low-intensity quake sends people running for cover in some parts of Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM:

14 November 2021 11:23 IST

The quake of 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded around 5 kilometers deep in the sea off Visakhapatnam coast

A low-intensity earthquake occurred and it was felt in some areas of the city for a few seconds at 7.14 a.m. on Sunday.

The quake of 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded around 5 kilometers deep in the sea off Visakhapatnam coast, a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) told The Hindu.

The epicentre of the quake is estimated to be around 10 kilometers away from the coast.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents of apartment complexes, who were either sitting on the sofas or lying on the bed, said they felt an unusual jerk for a few seconds. In some areas, residents say they heard the sound of an explosion.

"I was reading the newspaper, sitting on the diwan, when I felt an unusual jerk for a few seconds. My wife had a similar feeling. A little later, those living on the upper floor also called on the phone saying they felt something unusual. Then we ran out of our apartment", said Raghurama Rao, living on the second floor of Alekhya Residency, which is beside the National Highway at Marripalem VUDA Colony.

“I was sitting in the verandah reading a newspaper around 7.15 am. when I heard a loud sound like that of an explosion. I thought that something must have been fired. Birds were flying all over and our building (two floor individual building) shook for a fraction of a second as though someone was holding its pillars and rocking it. Residents of our area came out onto their front yards and wondered what happened,” said Dr. G. Hanumantha Rao, an ophthalmologist, living in Sector-V, MVP Colony.

“We experienced a jolt and felt our buildings shaking for a few seconds,” said residents of the Gopalapatnam VUDA Colony.

A family living on the hill slopes at Ambedkar Nagar on the Marripalem National Highway felt the walls of their three-floor building were shaking. There was, however, no damage.

“I was cooking food in the kitchen, when I heard the sound of an explosion. Thinking that my husband and sons, who were on the terrace, had dropped some object on the terrace, I shouted at them but later they told me they too heard the sound,” says Appayyamma of the same area.