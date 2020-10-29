Land grabbers will not be spared: Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 October 2020 00:58 IST

Minister lays foundation stone for Rythu Bharosa Kendram

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹36.75 lakh, at Kanamama village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The Minister rode a bullock cart for 2 km to participate in the programme, organised as part of the second phase of Rythu Bharosa.

He distributed cheques for ₹4.18 crore to 20,509 farmer families.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was according top priority to the welfare of farmers. As against the poll promise of ₹12,500 a year to each farmer, an additional ₹1,000 was being given to them. The amounts were being transferred to their accounts. He said that the input subsidy for the crop losses suffered by the farmers, due to heavy rains in September was disbursed in a month. The scheme was a boon to small and marginal farmers, he said.

Warning of stringent action against land grabbers, he reiterated that the State government would not allow even a cent of land to be encroached in Visakhapatnam. Those indulging in land grabbing would not be spared, irrespective of their power or position in society, the Minister said. Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, other officials and YSR Congress Party leaders and workers were present.