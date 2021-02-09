Lakshminarayana opposes privatisation of VSP

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2021 01:27 IST

‘Govt. should look into the security of employees’

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana has said that no existing public limited company should be handed over to profit-oriented private entities. The government should also look into the security of employees and aspirations of the people, who were associated with it directly and indirectly.

He addressed the steel executives at a programme organised by the Steel Executives’ Association(SEA) in the wake of the decision of the Centre on strategic sale of RINL on Monday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that government should also call the representatives of factories and sit with the economists and discuss the pros and cons seriously and it should not be an autocratic decision in the democratic country. He said that RINL-VSP was established following sacrifices of several people and everyone should stand united to protect this historic plant.

He lauded the untiring efforts of the RINL fraternity who brought a global name and in the steel industry to RINL with their dedicated hard work.

The Steel Executives’ Association vehemently opposed the decision of the central government to privatise RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Harbhajan Singh, president, SEA, Paramata Satyanarayana, general secretary, SEA, executive members of SEA and a large number of officers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant attended the programme.