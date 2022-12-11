Kendriya Vidyalaya organises literary festival in Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya II, Nausenabaugh, organised a literature festival in association with the ‘Srijan Sanstha’ under a programme launched by the Union government as a part of the celebration of "Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav". The event was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharathi.

As part of the programme, a melodious Saraswathi vandana was presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya II. Principal Nishikant Aggarwal welcomed the gathering and spoke about importance of keeping the cultural heritage and diversity of India alive through such literature events. President of Srijan Nirav Kumar Verma and Secretary of Srijan T. Mahadev Rao presented an overview of the activities conducted in the last 20 years. The programme ended with everyone proceeding for a book exhibition organised in the library of the school .

