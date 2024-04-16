Kapu leaders appeal to community members to vote for TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates in the ensuing elections

April 16, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Kapu Sanghala Joint Action Committee (JAC) member Areti Mahesh and Kapu Movement leader Akula Ramakrishna have appealed to the community members to support the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in the ensuing general elections.

Speaking to media persons at the Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Tuesday, they alleged that the YSRCP government has cheated the Kapu community. Students from the community were losing due to the non-implementation of 5% reservation under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). They also alleged that not even a single member of the Kapu community was given loans on subsidy.

They alleged that all institutions were destroyed under the YSRCP government rule, and claimed that only a visionary leader like N. Chandrababu Naidu could revive Andhra Pradesh and put the State on the path of progress. They also alleged that Kapus, who were mostly tenant farmers, were given a raw deal by the present dispensation.

“We will strive to work in tune with the aspirations of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, whose main motto in insisting on formation of the alliance was to safeguard the interests of the State,” they said. Mr. Mahesh recalled that Kapu Corporation was achieved after several struggles and it had contributed a lot for the benefit of the community members.

