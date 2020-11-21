Kannababu: govt. keen on development of city

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 November 2020 00:56 IST

‘Meet will be held with industrialists and entrepreneurs’

Minister for Agriculture and District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said that the State government is making all out efforts to ensure all-round development of Visakhapatnam city.

At a meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, Mr. Kannababu said that the State government was according top priority to industrial development and the district was a key destination in this regard. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the ‘Restart’ programme to extend financial support to small and medium industries, which were closed down due to the pandemic.

He said that another meeting would be held with industrialists and entrepreneurs of all sectors, PSU managements, representatives of industry associations to discuss the post-COVID scenario at the industries, in the city, on Saturday. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the city has all the natural resources and the advantages of rail, road, air and sea connectivity. He said that the State government was extending incentives to members of the SC/ST/BC communities for establishing industries.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy expressed happiness on Visakhapatnam being recognised as one among the Smart Cities of the world and Andhra University on being identified as the IPR Chair. Establishment of a special museum, Buddhist tourism and Visakhapatnam-Bheemunipatnam beach corridor were among the plans to develop the city. He said that the Chief Minister would soon lay the foundation for startup and incubation centres in Andhra University and for the Bhogapuram Airport. District Collector V. Vinay Chand spoke.

MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam) and B.V. Satyavathi(Anakapalle), MLAs Kannababu Raju, Tippala Nagi Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, and Fishermen Corporation chairman Kola Guruvulu were among those who participated.