Jagan may blow conch for polls at Vizag on Jan. 25, says Subba Reddy

January 18, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) north coastal Andhra Pradesh regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to blow the conch here on January 25 for the ensuing general elections.

He told the media here that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting to be attended by the leaders and cadre from the Assembly segments of the six north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, at Bheemili near here.

The YSRCP now focused on elections and started holding review meetings with the in-charges and cadre of Assembly segments zone-wise in the five zones of the State, he added.

After interacting with the party cadre for a brief period, Mr. Reddy left for Hyderabad to attend the engagement function of Y.S. Sharmila’s son.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana clarified that the CM’s public meeting in Bheemili is almost an election campaign event. The party will organise such massive public meetings at five places in the State, covering all the 175 Assembly segments.

“We had a review meeting in the city on Thursday with the cadre, including MLAs and MLCs, from the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. We discussed the arrangements and the plan of action for the Bheemili meeting, and also mobilisation of people. At least three lakh people will attend the meeting. There will be Assembly segment-wise meetings too from January 21 to 23,” Mr. Botcha said.

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Bheemili meeting will focus on the governance of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last four and a half years, and also on instilling election and political enthusiasm among the party workers from the grassroot level.

Replying to a query on the change of poll contestants by the party, Mr. Botcha said, “Changing candidates for contesting elections is common. Every party does it before elections. Our party president did the same to reach our target for the 2024 elections.”

On the alleged bogus and duplicate votes, Mr. Botcha said, ‘‘There were 52 lakh duplicate voters found before 2019, and which party was in power then?’‘

