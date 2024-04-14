Jagan enacted stone-pelting drama to gain sympathy in elections, allege TDP leaders

April 14, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli on Sunday refuted claims of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on the involvement of the TDP in the stone-pelting incident on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada. The TDP leaders allege that the incident was a drama enacted by the YSRCP to gain public sympathy ahead of the elections.

Rajya Sabha member and Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh said that people were laughing at dramas of Mr. Jagan. He wondered how the attack could have occurred despite Intelligence officials and presence of thousands of police personnel at the venue. Mr. Ramesh also questioned why there was no power supply when the Chief Minister was touring in the area. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in cheap politics and people were watching closely. He also said that instead of coming up with such drama, it was better if Mr. Jagan resigned.

TDP mahila wing president and MLA candidate from Payakaraopeta V. Anitha said that people would not believe dramas of Mr. Jagan any more. She said that during 2018, Mr. Jagan had enacted the ‘Kodi Kathi’ drama and now he had come up with a stone-pelting incident, she said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, she said, “Mr Jagan does not come out without barricades. There is no electricity in that area when the CM was touring, but still he was on the bus. The TV channel belonging to Mr. Jagan has stopped live when the incident happened. Within minutes of attack, the YSRCP leaders have come out with placards, as if they were aware of the attack. Mr Jagan trying to foolpeople.”

Speaking to the local media, former Minister and TDP MLA candidate from Narsipatnam Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said “If Mr. Jagan has really done good for the people, there is no need to create all this drama. The CM has failed to fulfil his promises. With no public response to his programmes, he has understood that he would lose and started a stone-pelting drama to gain sympathy.”

Former MLA & TDP Parliament constituency president Visakhapatnam, Gandi Babjee said that fear of losing in the coming elections has led Mr. Jagan to start another drama similar to Kodi Kathi in the year 2018.

