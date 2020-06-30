INTUC seeks judicial probe into gas leak

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2020 23:01 IST

INTUC General Secretary N. Ramachandra Rao demanded a judicial probe into the gas leak incident at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, which has claimed two lives and injured four people.

He said that the government should provide complete support to the family members of the victims and also take strict action against the management of the company.

‘Strengthen vigil’

He said industrial accidents have increased in the district and the industries department should strengthen vigil.