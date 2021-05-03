Inspect private hospitals every day, Collector directs DMHO and Arogyasri District Coordinator

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 May 2021 19:56 IST

‘Ensure vacancy position of beds and other details updated in real-time’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and the Arogyasri District Coordinator to inspect the private hospitals on a daily basis.

The Collector reviewed the vacancy position of beds in various hospitals and the services being extended by the hospitals, along with Joint Collector-2 P. Arun Babu and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, on Monday.

He directed the Assistant Director of the Survey Department Manisha Tiwari to ensure that the vacancy position of beds in various hospitals and other details were updated in real-time at the 104 Call Centre. Once the beds were vacated and the position was updated at the Call Centre, the admission tokens would be issued by the DRDA Project Director and Nodal Officer of 104 Visweswara Rao.

He said that the list of private hospitals should be notified. The Category A private hospitals were complete COVID hospitals and those in Category B were 50% COVID hospitals. The vacancy position of beds should be correctly reflected in the online data.

The Collector discussed the possibility of increasing the oxygen supply to the VIMS.

Donation

Divis Labs has contributed ₹80 lakh towards improvement of oxygen supply and other measures to combat the pandemic in the district. Divis General Manager Koteswara Rao handed over a cheque for the amount to the District Collector on Monday.

He informed the Collector that the company had already supplied 350 oxygen cylinders to various hospitals through Visakha Industrial Gases as part of its corporate social responsibility.

CSR Manager of Divis D. Suresh Kumar and representatives Ashok and Varahala Reddy were present.