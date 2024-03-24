Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath exudes confidence of YSRCP’s victory in upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh

March 24, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath of the YSR Congress Party, who is contesting from the Gajuwaka Assembly seat, has exuded confidence that in the general elections to be held in the next 50 days, the YSRCP will be brought back to power due to the welfare and development schemes implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He participated in a meeting with the party workers organised under the aegis of GVMC Ward 65 corporator Boddu Narasimha Patrudu at Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

Mr. Amarnath said that in the last five years welfare programmes worth around ₹2,000 crores have been implemented in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. This apart, around 25,000 poor people have been allotted houses in the constituency. He said that many pending issues have been resolved during Mr. Jagan’s tenure.

Mr. Amarnath expressed confidence that Jagan would become the Chief Minister again to uplift the poor and the needy, adding that majority of the people of the State are eagerly waiting for the elections to vote for the YSRCP.

He requested the party cadre to publicise the welfare and development programmes implemented by the YSR Congress Party in the last five years and work sincerely for the party’s victory.

Mr. Patrudu said that the party leaders and activists should strive to get a huge majority for the YSRCP in the constituency. He said that Mr. Amarnath comes from a family of political leaders and and if he becomes the MLA, Gajuwaka Assembly constituency would develop.

