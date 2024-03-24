ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath exudes confidence of YSRCP’s victory in upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh

March 24, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

He urges the YSRCP activists to highlight the welfare and development schemes implemented by the government in the last five years

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath of the YSR Congress Party, who is contesting from the Gajuwaka Assembly seat, has exuded confidence that in the general elections to be held in the next 50 days, the YSRCP will be brought back to power due to the welfare and development schemes implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He participated in a meeting with the party workers organised under the aegis of GVMC Ward 65 corporator Boddu Narasimha Patrudu at Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

Mr. Amarnath said that in the last five years welfare programmes worth around ₹2,000 crores have been implemented in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. This apart, around 25,000 poor people have been allotted houses in the constituency. He said that many pending issues have been resolved during Mr. Jagan’s tenure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Amarnath expressed confidence that Jagan would become the Chief Minister again to uplift the poor and the needy, adding that majority of the people of the State are eagerly waiting for the elections to vote for the YSRCP.

He requested the party cadre to publicise the welfare and development programmes implemented by the YSR Congress Party in the last five years and work sincerely for the party’s victory.

Mr. Patrudu said that the party leaders and activists should strive to get a huge majority for the YSRCP in the constituency. He said that Mr. Amarnath comes from a family of political leaders and and if he becomes the MLA, Gajuwaka Assembly constituency would develop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US