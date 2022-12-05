Increase the amount given to beneficiaries under Jagananna Housing Scheme, CPI urges Andhra Pradesh government

December 05, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The government should provide basic amenities like drinking water, roads, drains and electricity in Jagananna colonies, says party State secretary Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has demanded that the State government increase the amount being sanctioned to beneficiaries for construction of houses under the Jagananna Housing Scheme from the present ₹1.80 lakh to at least ₹5 lakh for each beneficiary.

Mr. Ramakrishna participated in a protest at the GVMC Zonal Office at Vepgagunta in the city on Monday as part of the State-wide agitation organised by the party on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government should provide basic amenities like drinking water, roads, drains and electricity in Jagananna colonies. It was unfortunate that though the construction of TIDCO houses was taken up years ago, they were not handed over to the beneficiaries to this day.

The beneficiaries were eagerly waiting for taking possession of their houses. He demanded early completion of the pending work and handing them over to the beneficiaries without any further delay.

The CPI State secretary challenged the Chief Minister to show what development he had done for North Andhra after taking over the reins of the State. He alleged that the State was mired in debt and land grabbing was going on unchecked. He also alleged that attempts were being made to fan regional passions among the people.

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna handed over a memorandum to GVMC Zonal Commissioner M.M. Naidu.

