Hyderabad woman drowns at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 02, 2022 23:15 IST

A 39-year-old woman from Hyderabad drowned at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam city on Sunday.

The deceased was from L.B Nagar in Hyderabad.

According to III Town Police Station Inspector K. Rama Rao, the family of the victim along with two other families had come to Visakhapatnam. They visited R.K Beach on Sunday and were spending time on the beach near the Victory at Sea area. The woman might have ventured into the water and must have been pulled into the deep by strong waves. She was traced and was shifted to a hospital, where she died undergoing treatment, he said.

The III Town Police have registered a case.

