HDFC Bank to educate people on online frauds

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2020 09:27 IST

‘Secure Banking 2.0’ initiative launched

HDFC Bank on Tuesday launched its ‘Secure Banking 2.0’ programme to sensitise its customers on measures to prevent online frauds.

The initiative will be rolled out in 10 branches in the city and the bank will educate people on 12 types of fraud involving digital banking transactions. It will cover change in payment landscape, evolving bank frauds, modus operandi of frauds, tracking suspicious transactions and ‘#SecureBanker’, said R.V.G. Kulkarni, Zonal Head (A.P. & Telangana), HDFC Bank at a function held to mark the launching of the initiative.

Workshops open to all

The workshops are open to all. In addition to the branches, various other channels such as ATM screens, banking app and website will be used to spread awareness on secure banking. “The programme aims at educating people on emerging trends in online frauds such as malware as apps, fake job portals and debit card frauds,” said Mr. Kulkarni.

