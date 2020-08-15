GVMC taking up 832 development works: Municipal Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 August 2020 22:50 IST

Potholes on city roads repaired spending ₹5.68 crore, she says

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana along with GVMC Special Officer and District Collector V. Vinay Chand unfurled the national flag on the GVMC premises on Saturday.

Ms. Srijana said that the GVMC has taking up 832 development works worth ₹125.91 crore, in which 142 have been going on. While 216 works are yet to kick-start, 95 works are under tender stage and 379 works have already been finished, she said. She said that with ₹4 crore, desiltation of major drains has been completed and with ₹5.68 crore, potholes have been repaired in the city.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy unfurled the national flag at the varsity campus on Saturday. Recalling the services of freedom fighters, the V-C said that the university would strive hard to achieve greater heights.

Officials from GITAM organised I-Day celebrations on the campus on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that improving the health conditions of COVID-19 patients during the present situation is a great service to society and nation. He then appreciated the GITAM doctors and paramedical staff for their services to patients.

Members of CPI(M), CPI took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the CPI(M) office here on Saturday. City leaders of the parties and others took part.