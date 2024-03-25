ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC takes up manual beach cleaning drive for olive ridley turtles

March 25, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The amphibians migrate to coastal areas every year to lay eggs and the hatchlings head out to the sea in May

The Hindu Bureau

Protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points, says GVMC Commissioner | Photo Credit: File Photo

GVMC Commissioner Saikant Varma said on Monday, March 25, that protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points. These measures include protecting and cleaning up areas where turtles come ashore to breed.

As part of the ‘Eco Vizag’ programme, the city’s beaches are regularly cleaned with machines. However, they decided to use manual cleaning instead of mechanical methods to benefit the turtles, said Mr. Varma

The olive ridley turtles migrate to coastal areas every year to lay eggs and the hatchlings head out to the sea in May. “So, we will take up the manual cleaning till May-end,” Mr. Varma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appeal to visitors to use the dust bins nearby, not litter the beaches, and not disturb the turtle breeding”Saikant VarmaGVMC Commissioner

“We appeal to visitors to use the dust bins nearby, not litter the beaches, and not disturb the turtle breeding,” said Mr. Varma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US