GVMC polls: 6% difference in vote share between YSRCP and TDP

Visakhapatnam

15 March 2021 20:18 IST

In some wards, the fight between both the parties is very close

In the just concluded GVMC polls, the YSR Congress Party has secured 58 out of total 98 wards and TDP secured 30 wards. The difference in vote share between the arch rivals is around 6%.

The total voters in the GVMC were 17,26,258 of whom 10,25,758 had exercised their franchise. After segregating the invalid votes of 23,458, the total votes secured were 10,02,300.

Of the total votes polled, the YSRCP polled around 4.34 lakh, thus garnering about 42% of the vote share. On the other hand votes polled by the TDP was about 3.71 lakh, giving it a vote share of around 36%.

The Jana Sena Party which polled 77,865 votes, stood in the third place with 7.5% and its alliance partner BJP could garner only around 36,953 votes with a vote percentage of 3.6.

While NOTA’s share was 10,207, the 160 odd independents got over 33,000 votes and could also win four wards.

In some of the wards the fight between YSRCP and TDP was close down to the wire.

While BJP-JSP combine together garnered about 1.17 lakhs votes taking a share of around 11.7%, it was the JSP that fared better, in all the 51 wards where it fielded its candidates. In the final tally, the JSP could bag 3 wards and BJP 1. The CPI contested from six wards and secured around 4,000 votes, winning in ward no 72. The CPI (M) fielded their candidates in 19 wards and secured the 78th ward and in total polled around 8,100 votes.

The Congress contested in 67 wards, but in majority of the wards the party candidates failed to cross the 100-vote mark.