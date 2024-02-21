ADVERTISEMENT

GVL urges Road Transport Secretary to remove Aganapudi toll plaza

February 21, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The MP also asks the official to fast-track the works of laying of the two national highway stretches between Visakhapatnam and Araku valley

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, on Wednesday, urged Anurag Jain, the Secretary of the Ministry of Roads Transport and Highways (MoRTH), to fast-track the works of laying of the two national highway stretches between Visakhapatnam and Araku valley as it is extremely important for the economic development of the region and for exploiting the full tourism potential of Araku.

The MP also sought immediate financial sanction for the two stretches and commencement of land acquisition activities including four lane of Pendurthi to Bowdara via S. Kota through NH-516B and Bowdara to Araku through NH-516E.

Mr Narasimha Rao also demanded the removal of the toll plaza at Aganampudi on old NH16, which continues to exist even after the completion of the 51 km stretch from Anandapuram and Anakapalli. He said that Mr. Jain responded positively to his pleas.

