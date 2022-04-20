Andhra Pradesh: State govt. has reneged on its promise of abolishing new pension scheme, says Teachers’ MLC

April 20, 2022 17:44 IST

New pension scheme is detrimental to our interests, say UTF members

Teachers MLC I. Venkateswarlu criticised the State government for reneging on its promise of abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and said that the agitation will be continued till it is abolished.

A motorcycle rally, being organised under the aegis of AP United Teachers’ Front (APUTF) demanding abolition of CPS, reached Maddilapalem junction on Wednesday. The rally members were received by the Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma, CITU city general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, NCEU leader G. Arun Kumar and CITU leaders.

The leaders garlanded a statue of Telugu Thalli at Maddilapalem. The participants of the rally were given refreshments.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Aja Sarma, Mr. Kumar and G. Arun Kumar said that the Centre had abolished the old pension scheme on January 1, 2004, and introduced the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in its place. Employees and workers had staged demonstrations against NPS, saying it was detrimental to their interests. The then Central government had failed to revoke it. The UTF had opposed it and said that it was not in favour of the State government adopting the new scheme.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, before being elected to power, had assured that CPS would be abolished but failed to keep his promise,” the union leaders said, adding that it was absurd on the part of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to say that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ‘unknowingly’ made the promise.

They said that four motorcycle rallies were being organised at four places in the State from April 18 to demand the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The motorcycle rally would reach Vijayawada on April 25. They said that the State government would be forced to implement its promise if other government employees also went on strike in support of UTF. The motorcycle rally proceeded towards Anakapalli via Gajuwaka.

UTF leaders Ch. Ravindra, B. Gopi Murthy, Nagamani, Appa Rao, Chinabbai, Ramakrishna, Ambedkar and Rambabu were among those participating in the bike rally.