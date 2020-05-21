‘Government trying to make amends with Dr. Sudhakar’

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2020 23:09 IST

Ministers have approached the suspended doctor, alleges Telugu Mahila president

Telugu Mahila president V. Anita has alleged that the YSRCP government was trying for a settlement with Dr. Sudhakar who was put under suspension over his remarks alleging lapses in the supply of N95 mask.

“Dr. Sudhakar was suspended after he had made public statements on the non-availability of PPEs and masks for doctors at Narsipatnam hospital. He was manhandled by the police at Thatichetlapalem on charge of creating nuisance on the road,” Ms. Anita told the media here on Thursday.

She further alleged that a case was booked against son of Dr. Sudhakar on charges of traffic violation and his family members were subjected to mental harassment.

High Court directive

The High Court, which took a suo motu cognisance of the matter has directed a sitting Judge to record the statement of the doctor. “Worried over this development, some Ministers have approached the doctor for a settlement.

Even after recording his statement, the doctor is being coerced to give a confessional statement admitting his guilt in the case,” she alleged.

Ms. Anita said that medical associations, which failed to come to the rescue of the suspended doctor, were now trying to negotiate a settlement.