Good response to Global University Fair in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 24, 2022 18:27 IST

Representatives from around 60 universities and a large number of students attended the ‘Global University Fair’ hosted by Oakridge International School, here on Friday (September 23). The Fair presented learners with global opportunities in countries, including India, UK, USA, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, Dubai and Australia.

The school authorities said that these events help students in the preparation for their dream universities and also understand the necessary skills required for them to pursue their careers.

Students had a unique opportunity to interact one-on-one with the university representatives about new age career options, admission requirements and scholarship opportunities. K Nikhila, a grade 12 student, said that the event allowed her to get a feel of what university might really be like and what are the areas she has to work on, apart from the admission criteria.

They also received tips on building the right profile and submitting a strong application. Principal Shaila Bhamidipati and others were present.

