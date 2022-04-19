Girl arrested for bid to kill fiancé in Andhra Pradesh

April 19, 2022 20:40 IST

Pushpa slit the throat of Rama Naidu as she did not want to get married, say police

The Butchayyapeta Police on Tuesday arrested 22-year-old V. Pushpa who allegedly silt the throat of her fiancé A. Rama Naidu (28) near Saibaba Hill at Kommalapudi village in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday evening.

“The accused has confessed that she attacked her fiancé as she was not interested in getting married. Pushpa said that she wanted to pursue spirituality. But, she did not inform her parents or her fiancé about it. She felt that informing them would lead to conflicts,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anakapalli) B. Sunil told the media on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl reportedly invited Mr. Rama Naidu to an ashram at Kommalapudi village on Monday evening on the pretext of introducing him to her friends. Ms. Ramu Naidu picked up Pushpa from her house. She asked him to stop at a shop at Vaddadi, where she reportedly purchased a knife. When Mr. Ramu Naidu questioned what did she buy, she told him that it was a surprise.

Upon reaching an isolated place on the Saibaba Hill, Mr. Ramu Naidu asked Pushpa about her friends he was supposed to meet. The girl replied that her friends had gone to buy a cake. Meanwhile, she asked Mr. Ramu Naidu to close his eyes to give him a surprise and tied her dupatta around his eyes. When Mr. Ramu Naidu was about to take it off, Pushpa allegedly attacked him with a knife, inflicting a deep wound on his neck.

“Pushpa told a shocked Mr. Ramu Naidu that she did not want to marry. She also said that she would end her life. Mr. Ramu Naidu tied the dupatta around his neck to stop bleeding and drove towards a hospital along with Pushpa,” the DSP said.

However, Mr. Ramu Naidu fell unconscious on the way. Some people shifted him and Pushpa to Ravikamatham government hospital, the police officer said, adding that the victim was shifted to a private hospital at Anakapalli later.

Butchayyapeta Sub-Inspector B. Ramakrishna said Mr. Ramu Naidu, a native of V. Madugula mandal, is a research scholar at the CSIR, Hyderabad, while Pushpa is an Intermediate dropout from Ravikamatham mandal. They got engaged on April 4.

The condition of Mr. Ramu Naidu is said to be stable. Cases have been registered and the accused has been remanded.