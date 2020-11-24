Visakhapatnam

Ganja worth ₹20 lakh seized

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 24 November 2020 01:14 IST
Updated: 24 November 2020 01:14 IST

Forest officials seized over 500 kg dry ganja worth around ₹20 lakh near Lammasingi under Chintapalle mandal of Vizag Agency, on Monday. The officials have intercepted a vehicle and seized the contraband from the vehicle. The seized contraband and vehicle has been handed over to the Special Enforcement Bureau officials for further investigation.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...