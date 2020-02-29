Four-year-old girl ‘molested’ by minor

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 February 2020 00:50 IST

A 14-year-old boy allegedly molested a four-year-old girl at Ugginapalem village under Kasimkota police station limits of Visakhapatnam district. The incident came to light after the mother of the girl lodged a police complaint late on Thursday night.

According to Kasimkota police, the boy is a ninth class student and the victim’s family stay in the same locality. On Thursday evening, the girl was playing in the surroundings. The boy allegedly took the girl to an isolated place and molested her, said Kasimkota Sub-Inspector L. Himagiri while referring to the complaint.

The girl has been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical examination. The boy has been taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered under relevant sections.