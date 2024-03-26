Four persons arrested for ‘aiding’ cyber fraudsters by providing bank accounts

March 26, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police arrested four persons including, three from Telangana, for allegedly providing their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters to commit crimes and utilise their accounts for receiving deposits, here on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as M. Prasanth (30), M. Kumar (27), and P. Ashok, all from Karimnagar of Telangana, and T. Sree Naga Ramesh (31) from Guntur.

As per the police, the four accused used to receive some commission from the fraudsters for lending their bank accounts.

