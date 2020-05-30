Four new positive cases reported in the district

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:05 IST

Two persons discharged

Four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the district, while two patients who were undergoing treatment got discharged after testing negative here on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

With the new positive cases, the total number of cases in the district stands at 109, while the number of persons discharged is 76 as on Saturday.

The number of active cases as on date is 32 and one person from Chengalraopeta had died.

According to the officials, among the four new cases, one case has been reported each from Maharanipeta and P.M Palem area in the urban limits. Meanwhile, two cases were reported from Munagapaka area in the rural areas. With this, Mungakapaka has been declared as new containment zone in the rural area.

The Health Department officials with the help of the police are identifying primary contacts of the affected persons.