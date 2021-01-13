Four held in three cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 January 2021 00:46 IST

The city police (Crime Wing) on Tuesday arrested four persons in three cases in the city.

The police arrested K. Naresh (24) from Vijayawada and I. Ranga Rao (48) from the I Town, for allegedly stealing taps, washbasins and other items from Modern Fishing market at the Fishing Harbour. The market was closed due to COVID-19 for almost four months. Naresh reportedly stolen fixtures and fittings and Ranga Rao was receiver in this case. Acting on the complaint lodged by the fisheries officials, the police nabbed the accused.

The police also arrested G. Pentababu (36) for allegedly stealing a bike in Kancharapalem. Police said though the accused changed the number plate of the vehicle, they recognised the vehicle based on the engine number. One V. Mahesh was arrested on charge of stealing two mobile phones from a house. The accused were remanded.