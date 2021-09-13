Forum felicitates teachers

Dr. P. Appa Rao of the Microbiology Department of Andhra Medical College, being felicitated by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy at a programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

13 September 2021 07:58 IST

Phani Bushan Sridhar, a school assistant at the ZP High School mandal, who was awarded the National Best Teacher Award in 2021 by the Union Education Ministry, was also felicitated

Teachers felicitated Peddapalli Appa Rao, of the Microbiology Department of Andhra Medical College, who had rendered services as HoD of the Microbiology Department and served as District Laboratory Head , giving molecular diagnostics (RT-PCR) to a large number of patients, was felicitated by the Visakha Citizen Forum(VCF), here, on September 12. K. Phani Bushan Sridhar, a school assistant at the ZP High School at Lingarajupalem village of S. Rayavaram mandal, who was awarded the National Best Teacher Award in 2021 out of 44 teachers selected by the Union Education Ministry, was also felicitated. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy participated as chief guest. Earlier, president M. Satya Prasad spoke about the aims and objectives of the Forum. Advertising Advertising