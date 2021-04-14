Fire week celebrations begin

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 April 2021 18:14 IST

Awareness will be created on different hazards and how to mitigate them, says official

The National Fire Week celebrations began here on Wednesday at the district fire office.

Going with this year’s theme ‘Maintenance of fire equipment is the key to mitigate fire hazards’ the firemen spread out their various equipment for public display.

“During the week, we interact with the public and try to create awareness on different fire hazards and how to mitigate them,” said District Fire Officer B. Ram Prakash.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed for all the firemen who were martyred last year, in the line of duty.

“The week would conclude with a seminar on April 20 and in the meanwhile, we will be visiting various hospitals, apartment complexes and industries to create awareness on maintenance and use of fire equipment,” said Mr. Ram Prakash.