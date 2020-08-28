Filmmaker throws light on migration in COVID times

P. Sunil Kumar Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 09:06 IST

His 'Valasa' with a tagline 'A nation on road' is ready for release

In some of the old documentaries and news reports, one can see how millions of people migrated from Lahore to Delhi and from Delhi to Lahore. The sepia tone images give an insight about migration during a crisis. But, those were the days after partition and probably none in the present generation would have expected to see such an exodus of people, but COVID-19 pandemic made it possible and people were witness to it, says filmmaker Sunil Kumar Reddy, a Nandi awardee. He was speaking to The Hindu on his latest and 21st feature film 'Valasa' (migration), which he just completed and is ready for release. Once the cinema halls and multiplexes open, I shall release the film. Otherwise, the option of OTT is always there, says Mr. Sunil.

Based on the contemporary issue of exodus of migrant labourers during the pandemic, he depicts the journey of people, both men and women, from one State to another, who walked miles carrying their children without food and water.

"The film has relevance with time and it is a visual documentation of the era. It deals with real life stories and is emotionally connected to human values. It talks about resilience of the people, the response of the civil society and how clueless the government or the authorities concerned are," says Mr. Sunil, explaining the storyline.

Advertising

Advertising

Two-hour film

Every character in the little over two-hour film talks about the sense of betrayal and exploitation, he says.

On why he took up the theme, he says,"Before becoming a filmmaker, I was a journalist. I published and edited a magazine called 'Kokila' and a daily newspaper by the name 'City Round-up'. So as a journalist, I thought that I should respond, and cinema is a strong medium and that is why I have named it as 'Valasa' with the tagline -- A nation on road.”

Mr. Sunil has always dealt with contemporary issues -- be it rehabilitation of the project displaced or youth getting trapped in the world of crime. His earlier film ‘Welcome to Tihar College’ deals with corporate college culture and how students are facing problems in the rat race to become doctors or engineers, is ready and he plans to release it once the colleges reopen after the pandemic situation eases.

Awards

He has received five Nandi awards so far, which include the best children film for ‘Hero’ and ‘Chance,’ best film for ‘Sontha Vooru’ and best director and best dialogue writer for ‘Gangaputurlu’.