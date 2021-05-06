Fever outbreak worries people in tribal hamlet

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 May 2021 23:36 IST

CPI(M) leaders demand health camp

There is an outbreak of fevers in Jajulabandha hamlet of Moolapeta panchayat in Koyyuru mandal in the Visakha Agency. Though these fevers are seasonal, the tribals are worried in view of the COVID situation.

Twenty seven tribal families living atop a hill depend on a spring for their drinking water needs. At least 20 persons were affected by fevers, said CPI (M) leaders K. Govinda Rao and M. Suribabu.

There is no power supply to the hamlet and the 8-km kutcha road laid by the tribal people to the hamlet on their own is adequate riding bikes only. Ambulances cannot reach the village and the sick have to be carried in ‘dolies’ to the road point, says Mr. Govinda Rao.

The CPI(M) leaders demand that a health camp should be conducted in the hamlet for the benefit of the tribal people.