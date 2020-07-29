Father held for sexual assault of 14-year-old daughter in Vizag

Representational image

The doctors confirmed the pregnancy of the child after she complained of severe stomach pain

A 14-year old minor girl was sexually assaulted by her father repeatedly over a period of time at Railway New Colony area under IV Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam city. The incident came to light on Tuesday night after the doctors found the minor girl pregnant.

According to the police, the accused works in a private company as an electrician. In the year 2016, the victim's mother died due to cancer. Since then her father has been taking care of her.

Recently, she suffered from severe stomach pain and was shifted to a hospital. The doctors confirmed that she is pregnant and informed the IV Town police since it was a Medico Legal Case (MLC).

“The 35-year-old accused reportedly sweet-talked his daughter, who is a class VIII student, into submission and sexually assaulted her over the last few months. We have booked cases under various sections of rape and POCSO Act”, said Inspector of IV Town police station, Ch Prem Kumar.

The accused is in police custody and the case has been transferred to Disha Police Station.

Further investigation is on.