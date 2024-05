May 02, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Employment Exchange will henceforth be available on http://employment.ap.gov.in/, according to an official release here on Thursday. Until now, candidates had to go to Employment Exchange offices for registration, renewal and profile updates. Now, however, such services will be available online, said University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau Deputy Chief K. Dora Babu, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

