Embassy of Angola celebrates 22 years of peace at Andhra University with Angolan students

April 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Embassy of Angola in India celebrated its 22 years of Peace and National Reconciliation on the 22nd anniversary of Angola Peace Day at the Andhra University campus here on Saturday in the presence of their nationals who are university students.

The programme was attended by The Republic of Angola Counsellor Afonso Jose and Visa Consular Joana Afonso Francisco, and 50 Angolan students, at the AU Alumni Hall.

Mr. Jose said that a peace agreement was signed in the Angolan parliament on 4th April, 2002. The military leadership of the Angolan Armed Forces (the then Angolan government) and the rebel organisation (the then main opposition party) the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) signed the agreement for peace and national reconciliation to end 27 years of armed conflict.

“So, April 4 is an auspicious day for all of us after decades of turmoil. Now, we are enjoying our peace. We are able to study whereever we want and in the best university universities like AU in Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Jose.

Ms. Francisco assured to approach their Ministry of Education and Angolan universities to pursue more academic activities and relations with Andhra University in future as the university is well equipped for foreign students in terms of infrastructure and quality of education.

AU International Students Affairs Dean Dhananjaya Rao said that out of 400 Angolan students studying in various universities in the country, about 50 are from AU. Due to the large number, the Angolan Embassy in India decided to hold their national event at the AU campus this year. Angolan students pursuing various courses in engineering, pharmacy and management, he added.

Mr. Rao said that AU is organising educational fairs in Angola with the aim of encouraging more Angolan students to study in the country.

Earlier, Mr. Jose and Ms. Francisco toured the campus and held discussions with AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy. They also interacted with Angolan students and took their feedback.

