ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity employees in Andhra Pradesh warn to go on indefinite strike from August 10

July 31, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The Struggle Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Trade Union has demanded that the authorities concerned including the State government must resolve their long-pending issues.

A roundtable of the committee was held at the CITU office at Jagdamba Centre here on July 30 (Sunday).

Committee leaders R. Satya Rao said that the State government had not yet resolved the demands of all electricity companies’ employees, contract workers and energy assistants. Seven electricity employees unions held a State-level conference in Vijayawada on July 26, seeking settlement of their demands such as provision of 45% fitment for employees, regularisation of outsourcing and contract employees, filling up of posts under Karunya scheme, wage revision, etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The roundtable was held in the city on Sunday is a part of the Committee’s ongoing activities to raise our issues. We will submit representations to the District Collectors on July 31 (Monday). If the government does not resolve our demands within the strike notice period, we will launch an indefinite strike from August 10,” said Mr. Satya Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US