Election officials register 30 MCC violation cases against political parties in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency

April 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

About 30 cases of violations were registered by the election officials against political parties.

According to a copy of the official document (available with The Hindu) on the number of FIRs registered against political parties for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, the total number of FIRs booked in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency till April 16 is 30. Among them, the number of FIRs registered against YSRCP is seven, TDP (6), Jana Sena Party (4), BJP (0) and others and individuals (13).

“Out of 30 cases against all parties, those registered against the TDP-JSP alliance parties is 10. There is not a single case against BJP in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. We have registered party-wise cases where anyone including a possible nominee (like MLA or MP candidate), party president, secretary or candidate of a particular party, violated MCC rules. We filed an FIR against the party itself and not the individual,” an election official told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Assembly segment-wise, Visakhapatnam East and Gajuwaka segments recorded the highest number of MCC violations by parties with six cases in each segment, Pendurthi with five cases, Visakhapatnam North and Visakhapatnam West with four cases each. Visakhapatnam South segment has three MCC violation cases while Bhimili has only two cases.

“Not a single case has been registered against YSRCP in Bhimili, Visakhapatnam South and Visakhapatnam West. Also, not a single case has been registered against the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Visakhapatnam East. There is not a single MCC violation case against the BJP in the entire Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment,” the official said.

