ECoR General Manager inaugurates Carriage and Wagon Depot

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan interacting with gangmen on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 March 2021 01:16 IST

He conducts annual inspection between Palasa and Visakhapatnam

East Coast Railway (E Co R) General Manager Vidya Bhushan inaugurated the Carriage and Wagon Depot and office at Reception Yard at Marripalem in the city on Wednesday.

The General Manager conducted the annual inspection between Palasa and Visakhapatnam of Waltair Division along with a team of senior higher officials from the headquarters.

He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and branch officers of the division. He inspected the infrastructure, amenities and safety aspects and suggested improvements required for the betterment of the quality of services to the public.

Mr. Vidya Bhushan carried out thorough inspection of various safety assets like track, level crossings, curves and bridges. He also inspected the infrastructure facilities undertaken at Naupada, Srikakulam Road, Ponduru, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Marripalem and at Visakhapatnam railway stations.

The General Manager also reviewed the cleanliness of railway premises including platforms, catering, waiting hall, dormitories, retiring rooms and VIP lounges and advised officials to constantly monitor and take necessary action to provide amenities as per requirements. Several amenities and infrastructures were commissioned during the inspection.

During the inspection, he met the people and public representatives at different stations and received grievances and suggestions for better developmental activities and facilities, amenities and assured them to provide the amenities as per the feasibility and requirement. He also commissioned various amenities at Vizianagaram, Chipurapalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road and Naupada railway stations.