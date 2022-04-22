Earth Day: children showcase their talent in elocution and poster design competitions in Visakhapatnam

April 22, 2022 17:25 IST

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel organise the event

Children from various schools in the city showcased their poster design and oratory skills at a competition organised on the occasion of Earth Day- 2022, by The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS), at the Visakha Public Library here on Friday.

Over 200 students from various schools participated in junior and senior categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to the top honours in the elocution junior category, the first prize was won by Aanchal Patra of Little Angels School (MVP) and the second and third spots were taken by Poorvi Rajak again of Little Angels and K. Siddarth of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Payakraopeta.

In the senior category (elcoution), the first prize was bagged by Thanya of Visakha Valley School, and the second and third prizes were won by M. Tanusree of Little Angels and Abhishek Singh of Oak Valley International School.

The topic for the elocution competition was ‘Invest in our planet...because Green Future is a prosperous future’.

In the poster design (juniors), the first and second prizes were won by Tiyasa Mandal and Debesh Ghosh of De Paul School, and the third prize was won by G. Nitya Srivalli of Little Angels School.

In the senior category, the top honours were taken by K. Srivalli Seshadri (first) of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, TPT Colony, V. Jai Vardhan (second) of Navy Childrens School and B. Shourya (third) of Little Angels School.

While in the elocution there were three consolation prizes, in the poster design there were seven consolation prizes in each category.

Giving away the prizes, chief guest of the function T. Rajendra Reddy, Chief Environmental Engineer of AP Pollution Control Board, said the earth was the only known blue planet in the universe that sustains life of different forms.

“We are yet to reach deep into space and as of now Earth is the only planet that has life. And to sustain the planet we need to balance it. We are already experiencing abnormal phenomena and climate change and it is time to do take care of the planet,” he said.

According to him, about 78% of the planet is already urbanised and the temperature has already risen by about 1.5° Celsius. It is predicted that it might go higher and it would be disastrous if it happens, said Mr. Rajendra Reddy.

He advised the students to judiciously use power, water and efficiently learn to manage solid waste.

Earlier, D.S. Varma of AMNS, said that the policy of the group is to plant trees and so far over one lakh trees have been planted in the city and in and around their plant.