District reports three deaths, 1,211 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 January 2022 00:34 IST

Doctors caution against complacency and stress on following COVID safety norms

After a steep increase in the number of cases, COVID-19 single-day tally continued to decline for the past three days. In the last 24 hours, the district recorded 1,211 new COVID-19 infections, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday.

During the same time, three persons died while undergoing treatment for the virus. The number of active cases stands at 12,272.

But, the decline in the number of cases should not give room for complacency. A majority of doctors say that all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance in public places and sanitisation or frequent washing of hands will check the spread of the virus and prevent it from gaining virulence once again.

Many people seem to be under the impression that the Omicron variant is harmless and taking the prescribed drugs would get them back to normalcy within two to three days. While this may be true to some extent, the infected persons should not forget that they have children, aged parents and those with co-morbidities at home, who could be easily affected by them, doctors said..

It is this factor, which is causing worry among doctors. The rapid spread of Omicron among senior citizens and those with other complications like cardiac problems, respiratory diseases, hypertension and diabetes could lead to increased hospitalisation and a stress on the existing healthcare infrastructure and pressure on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

‘Body pains’

“Omicron is generally starting with body pains and high fever, which is persisting for two to three days followed by cough for a day or so. However, cold is persisting among some patients for over a week. No other complications are being seen in 90 % of the cases. Those coming to the hospital are those over 50 years of age or with co-morbidities. In less than 10% of these case 2 to 4 litres of oxygen was given to improve their oxygen level,” K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and State Coordinator for COVID-19.

“Those who have recovered from the virus should follow protocols and continue to remain at home at least for a week. Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and they can become super spreaders and cause danger to others. Those who do not have any symptoms should also follow the norms,” he says.

“Omicron has developed the immune escape mechanism and those already affected by COVID-19 in the past and those fully vaccinated are also getting it. However, unvaccinated persons and those with co-morbid conditions are seen to be getting severe symptoms,” M.S.S. Mukherjee, senior interventional cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad, said in a webinar organised jointly by the Praja Arogya Vedika, Jana Vigyana Vedika and AIDWA recently.

“Vaccination prevents hospitalisation to a great extent. Booster dose is also important, especially for doctors, healthcare workers and journalists, who may have to run around hospitals for information. Those affected by Omicron are showing symptoms of chill, the fever is subsidising in two to three days in a majority of the cases. The loss of smell and taste is much less compared to the Delta variant,” says Dr. Mukherjee.