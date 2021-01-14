District reports 22 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 January 2021 00:23 IST

The district COVID-19 tally rose to 59,988, after 22 new COVID-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours as on Wednesday morning. The death toll stands at 528 as no deaths were reported in the last two day. As many as 22 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered, according to the bulletin. The total number of active cases and recoveries is 189 and 59,271 respectively.

