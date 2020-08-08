District records five more deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2020 22:29 IST

998 new cases take tally closer to the 19,000-mark

As many as 998 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the district tally to 18,944. Five more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 126.

On a brighter side, as many as 1,379 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Saturday. The total number of active cases is 7,668 and discharged is 11,150, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials say that more than 1.83 lakh tests have been conducted in the district till date.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, the total number of very active clusters is 134. The number of active and dormant clusters is279 and 438 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.