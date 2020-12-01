District records 11 new cases, lowest since July

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 December 2020 00:46 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The district recorded the lowest number COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, since July, here on Monday.

The number of cases as on Monday were 11, taking the total count to 58,675 and active cases to 788.

This has been the lowest count in the last five months. The number of daily cases has been dropping drastically in November, with the earlier least being 21, which was recorded a few days back.

The district also recorded one death, taking the total death count to 510, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the last week of March.

The number of persons discharged or recovered from the virus on Monday was 103, taking the total number of discharges to 57,377.