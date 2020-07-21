District logs 289 new cases, virus tally goes up to 3,432

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2020 22:49 IST

Two more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll mounts to 55

As many as 289 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 3,432 on Tuesday. This is the biggest-single day spike the district has ever reported, as against 209 which was reported on July 20.

Two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 55.

Meanwhile, as many as 94 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 1,318 and the number of persons discharged is 2,059.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases, Chittinaidupalem,Gollavanipalem, TVN Colony, TVN Colony, Goddivanipalem, Duvvada, Chinagantyada, Akkireddipalem, Kunchamamba Temple Street, Madhavadhara, Bhavani Gardens and Tummadapalem areas are the new clusters.

YSRC party office closed

With the new cases, the total number of very active clusters are 120 and the number of active and dormant clusters are 240 and 201 respectively.

Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the city limits, the YSRC party office in the city has been closed for a week.

The party members decided to shut the office till July 26, as some party workers, staff of office are coming from containment areas. Except during emergency meet, the party office would not be opened till July 26. Date for the reopening of the office will be announced later.

Meanwhile, party MP V. Vijayasai Reddy in his official twitter account stated that in view of the COVID-19 situation, he has decided to quarantine himself for a week to 10 days, as a mark of abundant caution.