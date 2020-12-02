Disha teams to lend a helping hand

Harish Gilai

02 December 2020 01:08 IST

They will keep a watch on eve-teasing and open drinking, says official

With an aim to control eve-teasing, open drinking and to help women in distress, Disha police has started to deploy special women police patrolling teams in the city. Seven teams, comprising women constables, have been conducting patrolling every day between the Kailasagiri to Bheemili stretch. These teams were given seven scooters and a four-wheeler for the purpose.

“The main purpose of the teams is to keep a watch on eve-teasing and open drinking. Once they find any case, they immediately alert the police station concerned. Eve-teasers caught will be counselled and their parents will be informed about it. Cases will be booked against persons openly drinking and causing public nuisance,” said G. Nirmala, Inspector of Disha Police Station.

According to Ms. Nirmala, another main activity of these teams is to create awareness over crime against women, advantages of having Disha application in mobile and handling love-related issues. Many girls were explained about the benefits of Disha app and many have installed it, she said.

The teams have been working under the guidance of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and ACP Women PS Prem Kajal. Recently, the women patrolling team had foiled a suicide bid, she said.

“A college-going girl was sitting idle near Rushikonda Beach stretch alone. She was found depressed after parents scolded her and had tendency to end her life allegedly due to love affair. Our teams noticed her, counselled her about handling such situations and safely handed her over to her parents,” Ms. Nirmala added.

Women Head Constable of Disha Police Station, P. Rama Lakshmi, who ispart of the patrolling team, said that that two constables each conduct patrolling for every two-three km in the given stretch from 2.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

“Due to visible policing, no eve-teasing cases were found till now. We create awareness about services of Disha police and Disha SOS app explaining the recent untoward incidents including the attack of Intermediate girl at Gajuwaka and ask them to contact us in case of any emergency,” she said. Ms. Rama Lakshmi also said that even if they find minors, they counsel them and inform the girl’s parents.

In 2019, Shakthi teams were launched by the AP Police who conducted patrolling at public places. Later the teams were taken back by the department after a few issues surfaced.