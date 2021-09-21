Dalits seek arrest of accused in Ambedkar statue desecration case

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 September 2021 00:57 IST

They submit memorandum to Collector

Dalitha Vimukthi State convener Surla Venkataramana has demanded the arrest of Chandaka Sai Krishna, Adakula Trinadh, Darapu Ramesh and others, who he alleged are responsible for the destruction and disappearance of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, at Chinamushidiwada, in the city.

A rally was taken out, under the aegis of Dalitha Vimukthi, from the Ambedkar statue near the LIC Junction to the Collectorate on Monday and later a memorandum was submitted to the Collector.

Mr. Venkataramana said that when residents of nearby Ambedkar Nagar questioned the levelling of the area with an excavator, the accused persons, who were present on the spot, walked away.

The Pendurthi police had picked up the driver of the excavator for questioning, on a complaint by the local people. He alleged that the police had booked the accused under petty cases and diverted the issue.

The accused were not arrested even after 17 days after the incident had occurred. The damaged statue has also not been found to this day.

Dalitha Hakkula Samakhya president Kottapalli Venkataramana said that the colony residents have been paying tributes to the statue on various occasions for the past 15 years. The statue was erected in government land and the GVMC authorities had even provided a borewell.

Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) State general secretary M. Lakshmi and Murikivadala Nivasula Sankshema Sangham president K. Ravi and HRF leader V.S. Krishna were among those who participated.