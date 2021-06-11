CPI(M) seeks withdrawal of decision to sell lands

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2021 23:14 IST

‘It will deprive the city of future development’

The CPI(M) District Committee has opposed the decision of the State government to sell lands in Visakhapatnam district in the name of ‘Build AP Mission’ and demanded that the decision be revoked.

In a statement issued here on Friday, party District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham questioned how the government was justified in putting up lands for sale while making repeated statements on making Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the State. Sale of lands would deprive the city of future development, he said.

Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the government was planning to sell 220 acres of revenue lands in the district, including the Collectorate building, Governor Bungalow and the Government Polytechnic. The CPI(M) leader said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was in the Opposition, had opposed the sale of government lands. But, now after assuming power, he was singing a different tune, Mr. Lokanadham added.

The Constitution says that rulers have to be trustees of public assets. Mr. Lokanadham said the people would teach the YSR Congress Party a lesson in the next elections if the decision is not revoked.