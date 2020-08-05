COVID-19 tally rises to 16,313 in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 August 2020 23:45 IST

As many as 842 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the district’s cumulative COVID-19 tally to 16,313.

Five more persons succumbed to the virus in this period, taking the death toll to 106. On the brighter side, 1,026 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday, the total number of active cases now stands at 8,654, with 7,547 persons being discharged.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr P.V Sudhakar said the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, the total number of very active clusters is 137. The number of active and dormant clusters are 278 and 436 respectively.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact the Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.