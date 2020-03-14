COVID-19: quarantine facility bed strength increased to 600 in city

District Collector V. Vinay Chand interacting with officials of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences where 400-bed quarantine facility is being arranged on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2020 23:59 IST

‘VIMS unit will have 11 doctors and two nurses to help isolated persons’

In the wake of increase in number of COVID-19 cases at various parts and increase in arrival of passengers from abroad, the Health Department has extended the quarantine facility to 600 beds from 300 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Earlier, the officials have decided to set up a 250-bed quarantine at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and around 60-bed facility at Hudhud Colony. On Saturday, the medical officials have taken a decision to increase the quarantine facility at VIMS to 400 beds. Another 100 beds will be provided at various places like GITAM hospital, Navy hospital and others.

The VIMS quarantine will have 11 doctors and two nurses to help the isolated persons who would be placed there for observation.

According to Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) and In-charge for the quarantine facility at VIMS, P.V Sudhakar, the 11 doctors, include four specialists from community medicine, two from pulmonary wing, two psychiatrists and two from general medicine.

Officials from the Health Department said that till date, they have sent samples of 18 persons for testing.

Among those, reports of 17 found to be negative and one more report is awaited.

It may be remembered that the Union Health Ministry has instructed the State Health Department to shift all those coming from abroad to quarantine facility. The health department officials need to observe if the passengers develop any symptoms of COVID-19 in 14 or 28 days.

Report on the health condition of the persons kept there should be sent daily to the officials.

If they do not develop any symptoms in the given period of time, they would be sent back home.