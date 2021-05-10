Covaxin second dose to be available on Tuesday

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 May 2021 23:15 IST

‘Only those who received the message should go for vaccination’

Covaxin second dose is being made available at various places in city and district from Tuesday. Only those who received the message should go to the centres for vaccination.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana noted that the vaccine would be available at the Primary Health Centres/Community Health Centres at Anandapuram, Anantagiri, Araku, Atchutapuram, Butchayyapeta, Cheedikada, Chintapalli Chouduwada, Dumbriguda, G. Madugula, Gavaravaram, Godicherla, Golugonda, GK Veedhi, Hukumpeta, KJ Puram, Kasikota, KD Peta, KV Puram, Makavarapalem, Munagapaka, Munchingput, Nathavaram, Paderu, Payakaraopeta, Pedabayalu, Penugollu, R. Tallavasa, Rambilli, Ravikamatham, Revidi, Sabbavaram and Vemulapudi.

In the city and surrounding areas, the vaccine will be available at the health centres at Allipuram, Butchirajupalem, One Town, Rammurthypanthulapeta, Sagar Nagar, Tagarapuvalasa, Vidyuth Nagar, Gajuwaka PHC (Dronamraju Kalyana Mandapam, Drivers' Colony), Madhurawada, Urban Family Planning Centre, Anakapalle, China Waltair, Swarna Bharathi, Arilova, Sriharipuram and Pendurthy.